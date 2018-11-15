Uddanam chronic kidney disease patients left in the lurch

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Despite launching campaign with great expectations for providing comprehensive services to the chronic kidney disease (CKD)-affected people in the Uddanam region, coordination lapses in their implementation have left the CKD victims in pathetic condition.

Although District Collector Dhananjaya Reddy issued directions to the medical and health officials in September that the semi-auto analysers were made available at all PHCs and CHCs in the Uddanam region, four out of the seven CHCs and four out of 17 PHCs are yet to become functional. Though CKD medicines exhausted at Palasa CHC since September, medical and health officials have not yet replenished the stock. Similarly, special drugs recommended by experts’ panel, including the nephrologists from ICMR, were out of stock at Haripuram CHC. Although several awareness campaigns were conducted in the mandal and village-level, medical officers and other field personnel had spent their money due to lapses in communication despite the District Collector’s nod to grant the budget.

The awareness campaigns that were conducted from September were stopped on October 9 because of the cyclone. Seven CKD campaigns at the mandal level and 330 at the village level were conducted since September.

On the lapses in the implementation of several CKD programmes, Dhananjaya Reddy said that the directives had been issued to all the medical officers of the CHCs and the PHCs of the Uddanam region to ensure that the CKD medicines were made available in just 48 hours. He also said that the directives had been issued to the medical officers that the semi-auto analysers were made available by November 20.

"We are planning to make the CKD-related medical examinations available even in the 104 Chandranna Sanchara Chikitsa vehicles in the Uddanam region. The awareness campaigns would be resumed on Tuesday,” the collector said. The awareness campaigns must be conducted with the allocated budget."