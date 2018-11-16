Home States Andhra Pradesh

26,000 private school students join government schools in Ease Godavari district

Teaching in English medium has been implemented in 700 primary and 312 high schools in the district, the DEO said.

students schools

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: As many as 26,000 students of private schools joined government schools in 64 mandals in Ramachandrapuram, Pithapuram, Amalapuram, Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram divisions of East Godavari district, according to District Education Officer (DEO) S Abraham. 

With the State government according top priority to education and spending huge funds to give proper facilities and imparting special training to teachers, the trend of parents to join their children to private and corporate schools from government schools has changed.

Abraham said, “Now the government schools are better equipped to  provide quality education on par with corporate schools. The teachers are paying individual attention to weak students, especially Class 10 students.” There is huge competition between Government and private schools and as a result, the  success  rate in Government schools is much better, he added.  

As per latest information available, 67,000 government school students will appear for DDC) Board examinations this ear. 

He also said that according to National Achievement Survey (NAS), conducted to assess the classroom efficiency under the Union Ministry of Human Resources Development. 
The district stood on the first position in the State in Telugu, Hindi, English and Mathematics subjects in Classes 5, 8, 9 and 10 and on the third position in Class 3. 

The DEO said “The district topped the State in the Class 10 board examinations with 97.95 per cent in 2016-17 and stood at the second place with 97.16 % in the academic year 2017-18.” 
Abraham also added that digital classrooms were introduced in 369 schools at a cost of `1.50 lakh per school. 

Virtual classes were also started in 64 schools and `4.50 lakh was spent on each school to set up these classes.    

It is learnt that the district administration has made it mandatory for all the teachers to register their attendance through bio-metric system. Teaching in English medium has been implemented in 700 primary and 312 high schools in the district, the DEO said.

