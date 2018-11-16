Accused says he didn’t attack Jagan, has no idea of rooster knife

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Janupalli Srinivasa Rao, the prime accused in the attack on YS Jagan, allegedly stated he had not attacked Jagan and that did not have any idea about the rooster knife. The accused met his mother Savitri and brother Subba Raju, who came to see him along with the Mala Samkshema Sangham national president Battuala Rama Prasad of Telangana at the Central Prison here on Thursday.

According to Rama Prasad, in a 20-minute interaction, Srinivasa Rao said that he didn’t attack Jagan on October 25 at the city airport.

“While speaking in the presence of his mother and brother, Srinivasa Rao stated that he had no idea of the rooster knife (Kodi Katti). But some sharp edged thing had hit Jagan when Srinivas Rao was removing the water bottle and tea cups. He did not say what that sharp edged one was — whether it was a weapon or something else,” Battula Rama Prasad revealed.

Further, Prasad claimed that Srinivas Rao informed him that Jagan asked his supporters not to beat him because he did not attack Jagan. “But this knife had come into the picture after Jagan had gone to Hyderabad,” said Srinivas Rao and added that he would open his mouth after getting bail,” Prasad said. Prasad lodged a complaint with the National SC Commission after Srinivas Rao was taken to the KGH in a wheel chair by the police. Incidentally, Rama Prasad also supported Satyam Babu, the accused in the sensational Ayesha Meera murder case.

Meanwhile, hearing in the bail plea of Srinivas Rao resumed in the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court on Thursday. After hearing the arguments of both the sides, the judge adjourned the case to Friday. The bail petition was moved by advocate Abdul Saleem. Sources said Saleem pleaded that the victim, Jagan, had not filed any complaint against Srinivas Rao with the CISF or the AP Police and the victim and eye-witnesses refused to record their statements under Section 160 of the CrPC. As the victim and others failed to follow rules of the CrPC, the accused got a right to get bail.

Assistant public prosecutor told the court not to grant bail till November 27 since on that day the High Court would issue a ruling on the petition filed by Jagan. He also pleaded that Srinivas Rao had feared for life which he informed the media and hence it was not advisable to grant him bail.