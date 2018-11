By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Vigan Pharmacy College conducted a Cricket Champion’s League 2018 on the eve of National Pharmacy Week celebration.

The event was organised for a week and the celebrations concluded on Thursday. As many as 19 pharmacy colleges from different places participated in the league. Out of 19 teams, who enrolled KVSRSCOPS (Siddhartha) and Vignan Pharmacy College played the final match held on Thursday.