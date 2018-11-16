Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone gaja: 2 Naval ships put on standby

These ships will be embarked with additional divers, doctors, inflatable rubber boats, integral helicopters and relief material.

Published: 16th November 2018 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose (Twitter | Spokesperson Navy)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As the severe cyclonic storm Gaja is approaching the coast of South Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and is poised to cross the coast on Thursday night, the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) has assumed high degree of readiness to render necessary humanitarian assistance.

INS Ranvir and INS Khanjar have been on standby to proceed to the most affected areas to undertake humanitarian aid distress relief (HADR), evacuation, logistic support including providing medical aid. These ships will be embarked with additional divers, doctors, inflatable rubber boats, integral helicopters and relief material.

cyclonic storm Gaja Eastern Naval Command INS Ranvir INS Khanjar

