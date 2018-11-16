Education department decides to allot only AP government schools for SSC exams; private managements cry foul

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State education department has decided to use only government school as venue for SSC examinations this year keeping in view the allegations of malpractices being adopted by private schools. Private schools across State, however, are opposing the education department’s decision, saying that a lack of proper infrastructure and basic facilities in government schools will not allow for smooth conduct of the examination.

The officials have already instructed authorities to select only government schools as centres and the officials concerned will be identifying the schools based on the number of students expected to appear for the examination.

In addition, the State government has also changed the evaluation pattern from this year. Instead of taking the average of four Formative Assessments (FA), 10 per cent of the marks the candidate obtains out of the total 200, will be added to the final exam. Also, 10 per cent of the marks obtained by the candidate in Summative Assessment- 1 will also be added to the final exam.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official of School Education Department said, “Some private schools have been accused of leaking question papers to their students. They have also been accused of manipulating the internal marks of students for getting higher GPAs. Keeping this in mind, the new pattern has been brought in.”

However, K Murthy, State chairman of APPSA said, “Government schools don’t have proper benches, fans and washrooms. How can they be made centres for conducting the examinations?”