‘Emphatic creator key to sustainable world’

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Jessica Lindl, the global head of education at Unity Technologies, said: “An emphatic creator is key to create the sustainable world we are looking for.” In her keynote address at TECH 2018, Jessica said these creators have to be diverse. A good relationship between a coach and student will enable to build empathetic creators.

She said that enabling the next generation of creators through gaming - Unity Technologies enables millions of successful creators to reach more than 3 billion mobile devices.

“However, as the shape of the workforce changes and employment opportunities dramatically shift, enabling the world’s diverse young creators is critical to close the equity gap,” she said.

The future skills required for becoming a creator in the Fourth Industrial Revolution are the very skills both playing and designing games require. In her talk, Jessica shared specific programmes she had created, both inside education and business that have successfully promoted both opportunity and inclusion for all types of students.

Jessica said she had spent over 15 years overseeing companies and teams that design, develop, market and distribute high impact learning offerings to the global education market.