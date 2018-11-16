Home States Andhra Pradesh

NGT directs AP government to stop stone mining in Anantapur villages

Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking into consideration the observations made in the joint inspection report of the Central and Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Boards regarding operation of numerous stone crushing units in the villages of Nemakal and Unthakal in Bommanhal mandal of Anantapur district, the principal bench of the National Green Tribunal, New Delhi, has directed the AP Mines and Geology department to ensure that no stone mining operations will continue further in the subject area.

“We are seriously perturbed by the scenario. There appears to be an obvious collusion between the miners, operators of the crusher units and the regulatory authorities. The scale of mining in a limited area of 200 acres, in our view, is beyond its capacity, which is revealed by its effect on the said villages in the vicinity,” the bench observed.

The bench comprising Justice SP Wangdi (judicial member) and Nagin Nanda (expert member) passed the order recently in the petition filed by K Hiroji Rao, a farmer from Unthakal village, complaining that a large number of stone crusher units in the above two villages were operating in gross violation of the provisions of the Air (Prevention and control of pollution) Act, 1981, Water (Prevention and control of pollution) Act, 1974, Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and the Biological Diversity Act, 2002.

 After perusing the report submitted by the joint inspection team, the bench ordered that the carrying capacity in respect of both mining operations and the crusher units be undertaken by a team of experts from (i) the Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad, (ii) the Central Pollution Control Board, (iii) the State Pollution Control Board and (iv) the department of mines & geology and that the latter should be the nodal agency. The terms of reference for consideration of the team included - i) number of stone mining and crusher units that the area can withhold and sustain, ii) sustainability of the number of such units shall also include the sustainability of the impact of such units in the surrounding villages and the environment. iii) the adequacy of the anti-pollution devices adopted presently by the units and, if not adequate, further measures that would be necessary and iv) mitigation measures for any damage caused to the environment.  
The bench directed that the report should be filed within next two months. The bench made it clear that the time stipulated was final. 

As for the petitioner’s allegation that the mining operations were still continuing unabated, the bench directed the CPCB and APPCB to inspect the area in question and ascertain whether the mining operations were still continuing and that the stone crusher units were complying with the requirements which had been observed during the joint inspections.

