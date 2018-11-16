Pawan Kalyan 100 per cent sure Jana Sena will form government in Andhra Pradesh next year

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVAM: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has stated that the Jana Sena will give Andhra Pradesh people a clean and corruption-free administration. The party is not interested in offering 25 kg rice to poor people, but good governance is what the party aims to give the people if it wins the coming polls, Kalyan said.

Addressing a public meeting at Rajanagaram in East Godavari on Thursday, Kalyan said, “I am 100 per cent sure that Jana Sena will form the government in the State in 2019. When we come to power, we will cancel the license of Kakinada seaport and also take a firm view on the liquor ban in the State.”

The public meeting was originally scheduled to begin at 4.30 pm, but was delayed by two-and-a-half hours.

Kalyan said, “I am sincere in politics as I was a sincere film actor. I left behind crores of income from movies to serve the Telugu people.”

Stating that Jana Sena will form banks for DWCRA women, he said the TDP could not have formed the government in 2014 without his support. It is a pity that the TDP has mortgaged the Telugus self-respect by aligning with the Congress, which is known for dividing a united Andhra Pradesh. “We should ensure that TDP is vanquished in the next Assembly elections,” Kalyan said.