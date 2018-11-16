Polavaram: Andhra Pradesh CM sees Centre’s non-cooperation

By Express News Service

CHODAVARAM (VISAKHAPATNAM): Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the BJP-led Union government is not cooperating with the State government for the early completion of the Polavaram project. “The BJP-led government is also not fulfilling the promises made to AP by the Centre at the time of bifurcation,” he said.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the ‘Babu Jagjivan Ram Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi’ (BJR USSP) project at the Chodavaram Government College grounds here on Thursday.

In his one-hour-long speech, Naidu criticised the BJP-led Central government on Rafale deal controversy and CBI row. He also targeted the Centre over demonetisation and “improper” implementation of GST.

“Though the Centre is not cooperating, as we consider Polavaram as the lifeline of the State, we are determined to complete the Polavaram project by May, 2019, at any cost. By completing Polavaram project and interlinking other rivers of the State, we will give irrigation water to all cultivable lands in the State. Through ‘Babu Jagjivan Ram Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi Project’, we will supply water to all cultivable lands in Visakhapatnam district. Our priority is to complete all pending projects and we will definitely do it,” the Chief Minister assured.

“After we (TDP) came out of the NDA, the Centre has started creating problems to the State and TDP through income tax raids and financial restrictions. They are trying their level best to trouble us, but we won’t yield to this type of political gimmicks,” Naidu said.

The TDP chief also defended the TDP’s alliance with the Congress and his efforts to form an anti-BJP alliance at the national level.

“The NDA is destroying all constitutional bodies and systems for their political gains. To save the country from the BJP’s misrule and its vindictive politics, we are planning to bring all anti-BJP parties such as Congress, BSP, Janata Dal and others on a single platform,” he said, adding the efforts to form an anti-BJP alliance have already started by him.

Naidu also attacked Jana Sena and YSRC for allegedly dancing to the tunes of the BJP. Speaking on the attack on Leader of the Opposition YS Jagan Mohan Redyy , Naidu said, “As their ‘rooster knife attack drama’ failed, the YSRCP has started another drama by demanding a third party inquiry into the attack. I am unable to understand why Pawan Kalyan is making false allegations against us.”