Two posters put up by ‘Maoist’ create flutter in Guntur district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two posters purportedly put up by Maoists warning a rice trader, money lender for collecting huge interest and corrupt political leaders, created a sensation in the Palnadu region of Guntur district on Thursday. Palnadu had once been the bastion of Maoists, but later they had lost their grip in the area. 
Some students of the BC hostel at Mutyalampadu road in Dachepalli found posters on the wall of the building put up by the Palnadu regional committee of Communist Party of India (Maoist) and informed the officials of the same. 

The police started investigation to find out the persons behind the poster. One of the posters said it’s the first and and last warning to Mandapati Narasimha Rao to stop illegal transportation of ration rice to other places within a month. 

The poster also warned political leaders against cooperating with the trader for illegally selling ration rice. The second poster warned money lenders against charging exorbitant rates of interest. The poster said those not falling in line would face punishment in people’s court.

