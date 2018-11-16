Winners of Andhra Idol contest announced

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The winners of the Andhra Idol singing contest will perform at Amaravati Global Music and Dance festival on November 17, announced Tollywood music composer Madhavapedi Suresh.

The winners include A Jashwanth from Nellore and R Himani from Vijayawada in the category of five to 12 years, MSJ Vaishnavi from Vijayawada and Meda Arya from Amalapuram in the age group of 12 to 25 years and Rajesh Nagavarapu from Vijayawada and M Pavani Mokkarala from Vizag in the age group of 25 to 40 years.

As many as 300 people from across the State had applied and 100 made it to the pre-finals where they were judged by the acclaimed jury.

“We always knew that there is no dearth of talent in the State and the contestants proved it today. It was indeed a difficult time for us to choose a winner since there were many talented singers under one roof. The winners are capable and I believe that they would give a good show for the upcoming music festival,” Suresh told TNIE on the sidelines of the event.

One of the winners, M Pavani said, “I am grateful to Andhra Pradesh Tourism for organising the contest and giving us a platform to showcase our talent.”