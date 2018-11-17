Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh afraid of CBI probe into Jagan attack case: YSRC

YSRC party alleged that the State government, which is indulging in rampant corruption, has decided to bar the investigation agency from entering the State, fearing CBI raids.

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC party alleged that the State government, which is indulging in rampant corruption, has decided to bar the investigation agency from entering the State, fearing CBI raids. It questioned why the Naidu government has all of a sudden ‘banned’ the CBI’s entry into the State. 

“Fearing that the Centre might ask the CBI to investigate the assassination attempt on YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy, TDP government in the State has issued a GO closing the doors for CBI. However, it is being portrayed as a strategy against the Centre from misusing CBI,” Vijaya Sai Reddy, YSRC party general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP said. 

 

Reaffirming that Naidu has become paranoid and the withdrawal of general consent for CBI to operate in the State is one such fear, pushing the State towards decay, YSRC party leaders Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and Ummareddy Venkateswarlu said. They demanded the government to withdraw the controversial GO.

‘The government has issued a GO in August consenting the CBI to operate in the State and it has since been withdrawn by issuing another GO on November 8, 2018. It was also leaked to certain sections of the media that projecting CM as taking on the Centre. 

