Andhra Pradesh: With monitoring system’s help, burglar held in the act

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS), developed by the AP police for CCTV surveillance of properties when their owners are away, has come to the rescue of a Guntur woman.

The local police on Friday caught an offender attempting to commit robbery after breaking into the house of a Malati at Jangavari Street in Old Guntur. The accused, identified as Talluri Desai–a repeat offender, entered the house in the wee hours of the day, they said, which alerted the cops and Desai was caught red handed.

The police added that the offender was aware of the LHMS system and, so, disconnected its wires, a move that alarmed them. The owner, Malati, was out of town and had alerted the police beforehand about her absence.