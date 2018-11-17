Home States Andhra Pradesh

Backward Class Convention in Rajamahendravaram on November 30

Participating in the valedictory session of the meet, the Chief Minister said that TDP gave political recognition to the BCs, adding that improving their lot would be accorded priority.

Published: 17th November 2018 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at luring Backward Class (BC) voters, the TDP is all set to organise BC Convention in Rajamahendravaram on November 30. Apart from highlighting what the government has done for the welfare of BCs during the past four-and-a-half-years, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will announce sops to the BCs, whom the TDP believes, as the party’s backbone since its inception in 1982.

In fact, the TDP has already organised ‘Nara Hamara, TDP Hamara’ a Muslim Minority Convention and Dalita Tejam, a congregation of Scheduled Castes (SCs) to garner their support and are now focusing on the BC vote bank.

Prior to the BC Convention in Rajamahendravaram, a preparatory meet was organised in the Grievance Hall in Undavalli on Friday, where the participants were told to take the schemes implemented by the government for the welfare BCs to the said section, besides discussing what the BCs need and expect to improve their lot.

Participating in the valedictory session of the meet, the Chief Minister said that TDP gave political recognition to the BCs, adding that improving their lot would be accorded priority. Alleging that the BJP-led Centre has failed on all fronts and is damaging the reputation of the nation, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dictatorial decisions are playing havoc with the people of the nation.

