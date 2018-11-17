Home States Andhra Pradesh

Barring probe agency is open invitation to graft: Arun Kumar

Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar observed “issuing a GO barring CBI from entering the State is laughable.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar observed “issuing a GO barring CBI from entering the State is laughable. Andhra Pradesh, headed by the senior most Chief Minister, has brought disrepute”. Why should such a GO be issued? The fact remains that CBI will not investigate the State-related cases unless asked for by the State government as had happened during former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s regime. Where is the need for the GO withdrawing general consent?

By issuing such a GO, the State is stating that no inquiry should be done on corruption that takes place in the State. “It is ridiculous.” 

Meanwhile, the State government’s controversial GO withdrawing the general consent to CBI will prove to be a setback in the fight against corruption and favour those indulging in corrupt practices, CBI former joint director VV Lakshminarayana said.

Briefing media persons in Vijayawada on Friday, the retired IPS officer said every year, the general consent from the States to CBI is extended and on August 3, 2018, Andhra Pradesh also gave its consent. However, it withdrew the same by issuing a GO last week. Explaining how the CBI functions as per Delhi State Police Act and the subjects dealt by State, Central and both as per Constitution, he said it is true that State’s consent is a must for CBI, as public order and police are State subjects. 

“Any irregularity or fraud in Union government departments falls under the purview of the investigating agency. 

However, they have to seek permission of the respective State governments, while dealing with such cases, which is a difficult task. If the CBI is not given permission, the local ACB has to deal with them. So the general consent is given to the CBI to deal with such cases,” he said. It is not the first time, general consent was withdrawn; Karnataka did it before, but within a short time the general consent was given back to the CBI again, he added.  

Following the GO, the CBI has to seek consent of the State case by case, which will result in unnecessary delay. Furthermore, it will also make those in Union government, who indulge in corruption, to let their guard down, he said.

Arun Kumar

