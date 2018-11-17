High Court angry as AgriGold disowns Haailand property

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a new twist in AgriGold case, the AgriGold management on Friday told the Hyderabad High Court that it was in no way concerned with the prime Haailand property in Guntur district, which was put up for auction recently.

To this submission, the High Court expressed its anger at the AgriGold management for changing its tone on the prime property and warned it to face serious consequences in future.

While the management of Haailand property filed an affidavit in the court submitting that its property was seized under the AP Depositors Act by treating it as that of AgriGold, hence the bank officials have no right to auction it under the SARFAESI Act (Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interests Act) which was illegal.

When the matter came up for hearing before the bench of Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice SV Bhatt dealing with a batch of petitions filed by the Telangana AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association and others seeking CBI probe into AgriGold scam and return of the depositors’ monies, special counsel of AP Krishna Prakash placed a list of AgriGold properties and their registered value before the court.

At this stage, senior counsel Sridharan, appearing for Haailand property, told the court that there was no connection between Haailand and AgriGold company.

The authorities concerned have seized the prime property by treating it as that of AgriGold and the bank officials have taken steps to auction it under the SARFAESI Act which was illegal. He urged the court to issue notices to the respondents and hear his arguments on the issue.

Surprised at the above submission, the bench asked the counsel for AgriGold to respond. When the AgriGold counsel also submitted that there was no relation between the two, the bench expressed its anger and pulled up the counsel for filing affidavit earlier claiming that the property belongs to it and placing arguments on such property. The counsel remained silent when the bench posed several questions on the property.

“The court has given several opportunities to the AgriGold management, but it has failed to utilise them. They have not only cheated the court but also the 32 lakh depositors. We know how to deal with such a management. Henceforth, they (management) will witness surprises as they have played with the court. Time has come to take action,” the bench warned.

Replying to a query from the bench, Sridharan said the managing director of Haailand property Alluri Venkateswara Rao had filed the petition. When the bench asked the CID whether they have arrested the said MD, the special counsel said that the MD was not an accused in the present case.

While admitting the petition filed by Haailand property challenging the auction process by the banks, the bench issued notices to the SBI, OBC and Karnataka banks to respond.

The bench impleaded the AP State Principal Secretary of Home and the CID Additional Director General in the case and issued notices to them.

The bench directed the authorities concerned to file a report regarding the relation between AgriGold chairman Avva Seetharama Rao and Alluri Venkateswara Rao. Further, the bench directed the AgriGold management to file an affidavit stating the reasons that the subject property does not belong to it.

The bench pulled up the CID officials for their failure to know about the Haailand property at the time of filing of forensic audit. Stating that it was not happy with the CID probe, the bench said that it would constitute SIT in place of CID if the probe continues in the above manner, and posted the matter to November 23 for further hearing.