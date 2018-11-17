Home States Andhra Pradesh

Narsimha Rao accuses Andhra CM of trying to cover up corruption

It is not surprising that Narada-Sharada tainted TMC government sees great relief in blocking any CBI probe.” Rao charged. 

Published: 17th November 2018 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Friday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of making attempts to cover up corruption in the state by withdrawing the “general consent” to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP, GVL Narsimha Rao, claimed that the “recent decision of Andhra Pradesh government to withdraw general consent to the CBI for investigating various cases under the Central acts is a mala fide exercise of its executive power to protect acts of corruption, financial embezzlement and other acts of criminality”.

Rao stated that the Andhra Pradesh government had cited recent happenings in the CBI as a “lame excuse and a ruse to brazenly save the corrupt” in the state. The BJP also took exception to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s support to Naidu. 

“That Banerjee has supported such a brazen action to protect the corrupt is not surprising, as a new coalition of the corrupt parties is taking shape in the country. It is not surprising that Narada-Sharada tainted TMC government sees great relief in blocking any CBI probe.” Rao charged. 

