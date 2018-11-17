TTD Annaprasadam Trust deposits touch Rs 1,026 crore

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Setting a new record of sorts, the donations of pilgrims for TTD Annaprasadam Trust crossed Rs 1,000 crore mark and touched Rs 1,026 crore on Friday.

Disclosing it to media persons here on Friday after performing Ayudha Puja at Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex, TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal said, “With the help of donations, we are able to serve free food to thousands of pilgrims throughout the year.”

He said previously the variety of food and quantity was limited, but with increasing donations to Annaprasadam Trust, the quality, quantity and variety have increased and the process is a continuous one.

“When the donations for Annaprasadam Trust kept on increasing, the number of food items being served to the pilgrims also started increasing. Apart from lunch, breakfast, free tea and milk were added. Based on pilgrim feedback, free milk for infants and free food for devotees waiting in the queue lines were also introduced,” the EO explained.

According to him, Nitya Annadanam was started in Tirumala on April 6, 1985 with just 2,000 pilgrims under the instructions of the then CM NT Rama Rao. Later in 1994, Annadanam Trust was formed and on April 1, 2014 it is been renamed as Annaprasadam Trust. Among the nine trusts and one scheme run by TTD, the Annaprasadam Trust has a fixed deposit of Rs 1,026 crore, he explained.

He said nearly 1.5 lakh pilgrims are served free food daily, while it is two lakh during the weekends. During peak days like Vaikunta Ekadasi, Radhasapthami and Garuda Seva almost four lakh people are served food. All the staff work day and night to meet the pilgrim rush.

The EO said every day 10 to 12 tonnes of rice, 10 litres of milk and 6-7 tonnes of vegetables are being used for the preparation of food and beverages in Annaprasadam wing. “Pilgrims visit Tirumala with huge expectations and we are doing our best to meet their expectations,” he added. Earlier, he felicitated Annaprasadam Special Officer Venugopal and Chief Catering Officer GLN Sastry.

