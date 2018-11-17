Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag gears up for Navy Marathon tomorrow

Around 15,000 people, including the naval officers and several government officials, will be taking part in the VNM-2018 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The City of Destiny has geared up for the fifth edition of ‘Vizag- Navy Marathon-2018’ (VNM-2018). Over 15,000 are expected to participate in the marathon which is going to be held in the Port City on November 18,  the City Police have announced traffic restrictions for the easy movement of public and smooth going of the event. 

“Traffic will be restricted from 3 am to 11 am from NTR Statue near RK Beach to Chepala Uppada on the Beach Road under the Bheemili PS on Sunday,” said  Traffic ACP K Prabhakar on Friday.    

The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) in association with the AP Tourism department and Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh is hosting the marathon with a motto to bring Vizag as the landmark destination for the runners across India and take the marathon as the best experience for the runners. 
Around 15,000 people, including the naval officers and several government officials, will be taking part in the VNM-2018 

“The run will give a great experience to the participants as it goes along the picturesque Beach Road towards Bheemunipatnam,” Navy officials said in a  release.

