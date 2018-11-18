4 killed in Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Four persons were killed in separate mishaps in Prakasam district on Saturday. According to sources, SK Babu (30) belonging to Yandrapalli village in Pullalacheruvu mandal was killed on the spot when the auto in which he was travelling overturned at Narajamulathanda on Saturday evening.

In the second incident, K Subba Rao (35) of Boyapalli village in Yerragondapalem mandal died after his two-wheeler collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction near Yerragondapalem.In another incident, a disabled youth died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle at Agraharam gate in Ongole. Another person, who was working in a granite quarry died due to electric shock.