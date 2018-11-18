Home States Andhra Pradesh

AgriGold protestors stage rally in Vinukonda, burn government’s effigy

AgriGold customers on Saturday staged a protest rally demanding repayment of deposits in Vinukonda.

Published: 18th November 2018 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  AgriGold customers on Saturday staged a protest rally demanding repayment of deposits in Vinukonda. Not only did one of the protestors tried to set himself on fire, others climbed an overhead water tank demanding justice during the protest. CPI State joint secretary M Nageswara Rao led the rally. 
In a separate programme, the irate customers also tried to burn the government’s effigy, but the Guntur police foiled their bid. 

An AgriGold victim trying to set
himself on fire at Vinukonda on Saturday

When TDP MLA and district party president GV Anjaneyulu assured the protesters of justice, did they come down from the tank.  YSRC Vinukonda in-charge Bolla Bramanaidu alleged that despite 20 lakh AgriGold victims were facing problems since the past four years, the State government was not at all bothered to resolve their issues.

Rao said, “We will intensify agitation if the government fails to help the victims who deposited their money with AgriGold.” 

Anjaneyulu assured the protestors that the State government was trying to resolve the issue soon.He said that he would discuss the issue with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.  

 Meanwhile, the CPI district secretary J Ajay Kumar warned of more protests if the issue was not resolved soon. CPI leaders P Sambasiva Rao, N Chinna, Ameervali, Kumar Naik and others took part in the rally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp