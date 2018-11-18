AgriGold protestors stage rally in Vinukonda, burn government’s effigy

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: AgriGold customers on Saturday staged a protest rally demanding repayment of deposits in Vinukonda. Not only did one of the protestors tried to set himself on fire, others climbed an overhead water tank demanding justice during the protest. CPI State joint secretary M Nageswara Rao led the rally.

In a separate programme, the irate customers also tried to burn the government’s effigy, but the Guntur police foiled their bid.

An AgriGold victim trying to set

himself on fire at Vinukonda on Saturday

When TDP MLA and district party president GV Anjaneyulu assured the protesters of justice, did they come down from the tank. YSRC Vinukonda in-charge Bolla Bramanaidu alleged that despite 20 lakh AgriGold victims were facing problems since the past four years, the State government was not at all bothered to resolve their issues.

Rao said, “We will intensify agitation if the government fails to help the victims who deposited their money with AgriGold.”

Anjaneyulu assured the protestors that the State government was trying to resolve the issue soon.He said that he would discuss the issue with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Meanwhile, the CPI district secretary J Ajay Kumar warned of more protests if the issue was not resolved soon. CPI leaders P Sambasiva Rao, N Chinna, Ameervali, Kumar Naik and others took part in the rally.