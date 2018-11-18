Chintamaneni slaps TDP man, draws Naidu’s anger

By Express News Service

ELURU: YET again, Denduluru TDP MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar hit the headlines for all wrong reasons. In the latest episode, Chintamaneni allegedly slapped his own party leader and drew the ire of Chief Minister and Telugu Desam chief N Chandrababu Naidu. On Friday night, Chintamaneni and his men allegedly roughed up Pamarthi Pedda Ranga Rao, former president of Kokkirapadu village in Pedapadu mandal of West Godavari district. Ranga Rao who hails from Gouda community, is also a TDP activist.

The incident took place at Dasarivari Gudem, a hamlet in Kokkirapadu panchayat, during Grama Darshini programme. The MLA who attended the meeting, came to know that the former president recommended the name of a youth for loan under the self-employment scheme.

Losing his cool over not being informed of the matter, he allegedly slapped Ranga Rao. Taken aback over the humiliation at the hands of Chintamaneni, Ranga Rao returned home at Vempadu hamlet. When villagers asked him as to why he returned in the middle of the meeting and why he was depressed, Ranga Rao told them about the incident.

Furious over the highhandedness of the MLA, the villagers tore the TDP flags and flexes. While Chintamaneni was leaving the village after the end of the meeting, the villagers mobbed him, demanding an apology from the MLA for his highhandedness. With the situation slowly going out of control, police rushed to the spot and tried to take away the MLA from the place.