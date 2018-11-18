GGH raises awareness about seizure disorder

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: To mark the National Epilepsy Day, the Guntur Government General Hospital organised an awareness campaign here on Saturday.On the occasion, Dr NV Sundarachary, head of its neurology deparment, said, “Epilepsy is the second most common neurological disorder which results in huge burden on healthcare systems of countries across the world.

As part of the campaign, families, friends and relatives who come to the hospital to visit the patients are being made aware of the social taboos attached to the disorder.” Explaining its symptoms, the doctor said, “Stroke, head injury and infection and tumour in brain may trigger epilepsy.”