Hyderabad HC notice to Hill County, MDA officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court issued notices to the managing director of Hill County Properties Limited and the HMDA and panchayat officials concerned for filing detailed counter affidavits in the petition filed complaining that the construction of Hill county apartments at Bachupally village in Quthbullapur mandal in Medchal district was not taking place in accordance with the sanctioned lay out and technical approval.

The judge was passing this order recently in a petition seeking direction to the authorities of HMDA to take action against the management of Hill County Properties Limited for not carrying out the construction of apartments in accordance with the sanctioned lay out.