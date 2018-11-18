Home States Andhra Pradesh

Irregularities in distribution of cyclone Titli compensation alleged

Titli-damage

The houses damaged by cyclone Titli (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM:  Members of ZPTCs and MPPs and some MLAs alleged several irregularities in the distribution of cyclone relief. They brought several such incidents to the notice of minister K Atchannaidu and the district collector, with proper evidence, in the ZP general body meeting held at Srikakulam on Saturday. 

Sompeta ZPTC member Surada Chandra Mohan said that several farmers in Yerramukkam and adjacent villages of Sompeta mandal got compensation for losing cashew plants, instead of for coconut trees. Compensation for coconut trees is three times higher than that for cashew trees. More than 300 farmers in the coastal villages of Sompeta mandal incurred loss due to technical snags in Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS). He sought resurvey of the damage of the horticulture crops in Somepta mandal.

Similarly, Ichchapuram ZPTC member Ambati Linga Raju alleged that some people from Ichchapuram mandal had taken compensation in lakhs although they did not have even a cent of land in their names. Those, who really incurred huge damage received less compensation, he alleged. Similarly, Palasa MLA GSS Shivaji alleged that some farmers from Boddapadu village of Palasa obtained huge compensation for the death of sheep. Actually they lost only a few cattle, he alleged.

Three of the family members obtained compensation for the damage of a cattle shed at Benkili in Sompeta mandal, said Sompeta MPP member Chitrada Sreenivasa Rao. Similarly, several other members in the house brought many issues concerning the payment of compensation to the notice of the collector and the minister. Commenting on the allegations made, district collector K Dhananjaya Reddy admitted that that some mistakes had occurred during the enumeration as well as the payment of compensation. 

Several irregularities

  •  
  • Several Sompeta mandal farmers got compensation for losing cashew plants, when they had actually lost coconut trees Compensation for coconut trees is three times higher than for cashew trees
  • Some Ichchapuram mandal people had got compensation in lakhs, although they did not own any land in their names. Some Palasa farmers managed to get huge compensation for not so huge cattle loss
