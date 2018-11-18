Home States Andhra Pradesh

Man held for THEFT found dead on rly track 

However, Rajeswari, wife of the victim Kaladi Eswara Rao, alleged that he died in the custody of the police due to torture.

KAKINADA : A 32-year-old man, who was arrested along with eight others in a cell phone theft case by Rajamahendravaram government railway police on November 6, was allegedly found dead on railway tracks at Venkatakri shnarayapuram near Samalkota on Saturday.  

However, Rajeswari, wife of the victim Kaladi Eswara Rao, alleged that he died in the custody of the police due to torture. Eswar Rao had been in the custody of the railway police since his arrest and he was even taken to the railway hospital following some illness on Friday. He was later shifted to GGH on the advice of doctors at the railway hospital.

While police claimed that Eswara Rao died on the spot after he was knocked down by a train, she wanted to know how her husband ended up dead on the railway track when he was in the custody of the police. What raises questions is why the police took him to the casualty ward of the hospital if he died on the spot after he was mowed down by the train. 

The deceased Eswara Rao was a hawker at the Rajamahendravaram railway station. The GRP police said that he had stolen a cellphone from a passenger on November 6. He was taken into custody along with others by railway police. The arrested were interrogated for their involvement in the phone theft. According to relatives of the deceased, the railway police agreed to pay `8 lakh to his wife to hush up the case.  A case was registered in connection with the death of Eswara Rao in train accident. 

