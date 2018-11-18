Home States Andhra Pradesh

PIL in Hyderabad High Court against land allotment to political parties

Principal secretary to revenue and the chief commissioner of land administration were named as respondents.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A public interest litigation petition was filed in the Hyderabad High Court seeking to suspend the GOs 167 and 168 issued by the Telangana revenue department allotting one acre of  land to each recognised political party in all the 31 district headquarters of the state at a meagre price of `100 per square yard.

Petitioner G Prabhakar,  a social activist from Warangal district, in his petition submitted that the High Court had earlier held that the government land is a public land and it cannot be doled out to anybody. However, the state government issued the impugned GOs by allotting one acre of land in the district headquarters in favour of political parties at only `100 per square yard as against the market value ranging between `50,000 and `75,000 depending upon the area, he pointed out.

Referring to the case regarding allotment of about 6,500 square yards of prime land situated at Bandlaguda near Chandrayangutta in Rangareddy district for construction of hospital by MIM leaders Asaduddin and Akbaruddin Owaisi, he said that the court has recently stayed all further proceedings. In the present issue also the state government had issued orders allotting prime land at a low price to political parties, he said and urged the court to suspend the above two GOs.

