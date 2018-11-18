Plaint against PK filed

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao’s son and TDP State secretary Rayapati Ranga Rao lodged a complaint with director general of police RP Thakur against Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan for his ‘objectionable’ remarks against the ruling party.

He alleged that Kalyan provoked the public against TDP with false allegations using vulgar language and sought action against him. He said that Kalyan posted a video on Twitter using vulgar language.

Rao faxed the complaint to Thakur and mentioned that a case be filed a case under Sections 505 1 (b), 295, 504 and 506 of the IPC.Condemning Kalyan’s false allegations against TDP peoples’ representatives were offensive, he demanded an inquiry against the Jana Sena chief.