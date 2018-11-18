Home States Andhra Pradesh

Plaint against PK filed

He alleged that Kalyan provoked the public against TDP with false allegations using vulgar language and sought action against him.

Published: 18th November 2018 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao’s son and TDP State secretary Rayapati Ranga Rao lodged a complaint with director general of police RP Thakur against Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan for his ‘objectionable’ remarks against the ruling party. 

He alleged that Kalyan provoked the public against TDP with false allegations using vulgar language and sought action against him. He said that Kalyan posted a video on Twitter using vulgar language. 

Rao faxed the complaint to Thakur and mentioned that  a case be filed a case under Sections 505 1 (b), 295, 504 and 506 of the IPC.Condemning Kalyan’s false allegations against TDP peoples’ representatives were offensive, he demanded an inquiry against the Jana Sena chief.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp