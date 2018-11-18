Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘State resembles British colony under TDP rule’

He said that BJP is not against development, but cannot tolerate corruption and irregularities.

Published: 18th November 2018 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana said the State resembled like it was yet to come out of colonial shackles because of the “anti-people” policies followed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He along with other BJP leaders visited Undavalli and Penumaka of Amaravati on Saturday and interacted with locals and farmers. Alleging forceful land “snatching” from the farmers for the new capital, he likened Naidu to a “land grabbing demon” and TDP rule as “Narakasura” rule. 

He said that BJP is not against development, but cannot tolerate corruption and irregularities. He alleged that the officials, including Naidu, involved in corrupt practices will be punished for their crimes. He alleged that was Naidu grabbing fertile lands from innocent farmers and give it to his relatives. 

Kanna alleged that the government was forcibly taking away lands of the farmers, claiming that they have voluntarily given their land for Amaravati. He said that the TDP ministers made a disappeared act when told to demolish illegal constructions at Krishna river bund of Undavalli. BJP leaders T Nagabhushanam, T Venkatesh Yadav, A Siva Nageswara Rao, P Sanyasi Raja, Murali and others participated.

