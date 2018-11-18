Teacher beats boy, pencil pierces palm

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR : In a shocking incident, a student suffered bleeding injury as a pencil pierced his palm when his teacher beat him for not doing homework. According to police, Haricharan Tej is studying 4th class at Keshava Reddy School in Sainagar. School teacher Jigini beat the boy for not doing homework.

When the teacher slapped the boy, he fell down and the pencil, which he held, pierced his palm, resulting in a bleeding injury. He was immediately taken to a private hospital, where the doctors removed the pieces of pencil lead from his palm by performing surgery.

The school management said it sacked the teacher soon after the incident. On hearing the news, Deputy DEO M Devaraj rushed to the school and enquired about the incident. He issued a show-cause notice to the school management.