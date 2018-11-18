Three-day global meet concludes with call to adopt ‘Vizag Declaration’

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The three-day global conference TECH-2018 organised by UNESCO’s MGIEP and State government drew to a close here on Friday with a call for urgent action by all stakeholders to adopt the guidelines framed under ‘Vizag Declaration’ to ensure quality in digital learning.

Speaking at the closing ceremony HRD minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that TECH-2018 was a pedagogically content-rich conference. Over 1,000 global experts, from more than 60 countries attended the three-day global meet. The minister spoke in support of the need to adopting modern technologies for accelerating the development of younger generation and change their mode of education in terms of their intelligence, so that it would make them more adaptable to technology that could bring ‘disruptive changes’.

The AP government has been constantly striving to get the technology-driven initiatives for its citizens in the field of education to bridge the digital divide, accessibility, quality and monitoring issues, such as capacity building for digital literacy among the educators, the minister said.The AP govt is setting up the hubs for digital pedagogies in the city with knowledge partnership with UNESCO’S MGIEP, as it is known for its world-class research. The hub will be a perfect ecosystem, with global certification and stands for revolutionary change in digital learning resources across the globe.