Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three-day global meet concludes with call to adopt ‘Vizag Declaration’

Speaking at the closing ceremony HRD minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that TECH-2018 was a pedagogically content-rich conference.

Published: 18th November 2018 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao at TECH-2018 in Visakhapatnam on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:   The three-day global conference TECH-2018 organised by UNESCO’s  MGIEP and State government drew to a close here on Friday with a call for urgent action by all stakeholders to adopt the guidelines framed under ‘Vizag Declaration’ to ensure quality in digital learning.

Speaking at the closing ceremony HRD minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that TECH-2018 was a pedagogically content-rich conference. Over 1,000 global experts, from more than 60 countries attended the three-day global meet. The minister spoke in support of the need to adopting modern technologies for accelerating the development of younger generation and change their mode of education in terms of their intelligence, so that it would make them more adaptable to technology that could bring ‘disruptive changes’.

The AP government has been constantly striving to get the technology-driven initiatives for its citizens in the field of education to bridge the digital divide, accessibility, quality and monitoring issues, such as capacity building for digital literacy among the educators, the minister said.The AP govt is setting up the hubs for digital pedagogies in the city with knowledge partnership with UNESCO’S MGIEP, as it is known for its world-class research. The hub will be a perfect ecosystem, with global certification and stands for revolutionary change in digital learning resources across the globe. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TECH-2018 MGIEP AP government Ganta Srinivasa Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp