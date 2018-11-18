Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two arrested over dowry harassment

Two men were arrested in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday on charges of harassing the victim, Kotipalli Sowjanya, for additional dowry. 

Published: 18th November 2018 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 11:16 AM

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Two men were arrested in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday on charges of harassing the victim, Kotipalli Sowjanya, for additional dowry. The accused were identified as the victim’s husband, K Devi Ramanakumar, and father-in-law, Subbarao. Amalapuram police said the victim’s parents had earlier given `6 lakh with some gold ornaments to her husband at the time of marriage, but they were asked to give `5 lakh more two years later. Post which, `2 lakh was deposited in Ramanakumar’s bank account. 

Demanding Sowjanya to get the remaining `3 lakh, the victim said in her police complaint that she was harassed and abused by her husband and his parents. Unable to bear the torment, it was then that the woman left for her parent’s house, but could not take her son with her, the police said.    

In her complaint lodged with the Amalapuram police, the victim said her in-laws had earlier tried to kill her and even threatened that her infant son would be killed if she did not deposit the remainder amount into Ramanakumar’s bank account. She has requested the police to take severe action against her in-laws and provide security to herself and her son, the police said.  Post the complaint, the police swung into action and arrested Subbarao and Devi Ramanakumar and shifted them to the Amalapuram police station for further inquiry. 

