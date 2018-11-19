Home States Andhra Pradesh

AgriGold victims plan ‘Chalo Haailand’

The High Court recently ordered the auction of the property and refund of victims’ deposits from the proceedings.

Published: 19th November 2018 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 07:39 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing anger over AgriGold Group management’s claim that it does not own Haailand Resorts and Theme Parks at  Chinna Kakani village, agents and customers of the scam-hit company have decided to organise a ‘Chalo Haailand’ on November 21. The High Court recently ordered the auction of the property and refund of victims’ deposits from the proceedings.

The decision was taken at an interaction session conducted here on Sunday where AgriGold Agents’ and Customers’ Welfare Association honorary president Muppalla Nageswara Rao and general secretary V Tirupathi Rao addressed the media condemning the company’s retraction.

“With a new person claiming ownership of Haailand and AgriGold changing its stand, customers are worried and losing their hope of getting back their money,” said Nageswara Rao.  “The management, which told the HC and Essel-Zee Group the property was worth around `1,000 crore, took a U-turn to create chaos among the customers.

If the property belongs to Alluri Venkateswara Rao, who filed a plea saying he owned Haailand, why did he remain silent all these days after CID attached the property,” Rao sought to know.

AgriGold

Comments

