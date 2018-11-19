Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu expects positive response from West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee

Naidu along with senior minister K Kala Venkata Rao and others will reach Kolkata on Monday afternoon and meet Mamata around 4 pm. 

Published: 19th November 2018 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of his efforts to build an anti-BJP platform with national and regional parties, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will call on  his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday. 

Naidu along with senior minister K Kala Venkata Rao and others will reach Kolkata on Monday afternoon and meet Mamata around 4 pm. 

Party leaders said Mamata would be the last leader Naidu would be meeting ahead of the proposed November 22 meeting of all non-BJP national and regional parties in Delhi.

The TDP chief had already met leaders of various national and regional parties including, AICC chief Rahul Gandhi, National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah, HD Deve Gowda of JD (S) and his son and Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy during the past one month after he left the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. 

TDP sources said Naidu is expecting a positive response from his West Bengal counterpart, who is equally critical of the BJP, to join hands with him to build a third front. 

Mamata Banerjee, in fact, followed suit and barred the CBI from investigating cases in West Bengal after Naidu issued a GO shutting the door on the country’s premier investigating agency.

Sources said some clarity on the November 22 meeting in Delhi would emerge on Monday after Naidu’s meeting with Mamata.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Mamata Banerjee anti-BJP TDP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp