AP CM Chandrababu Naidu expects positive response from West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of his efforts to build an anti-BJP platform with national and regional parties, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will call on his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday.

Naidu along with senior minister K Kala Venkata Rao and others will reach Kolkata on Monday afternoon and meet Mamata around 4 pm.

Party leaders said Mamata would be the last leader Naidu would be meeting ahead of the proposed November 22 meeting of all non-BJP national and regional parties in Delhi.

The TDP chief had already met leaders of various national and regional parties including, AICC chief Rahul Gandhi, National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah, HD Deve Gowda of JD (S) and his son and Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy during the past one month after he left the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

TDP sources said Naidu is expecting a positive response from his West Bengal counterpart, who is equally critical of the BJP, to join hands with him to build a third front.

Mamata Banerjee, in fact, followed suit and barred the CBI from investigating cases in West Bengal after Naidu issued a GO shutting the door on the country’s premier investigating agency.

Sources said some clarity on the November 22 meeting in Delhi would emerge on Monday after Naidu’s meeting with Mamata.