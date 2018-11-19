‘Games help develop problem-solving skills’

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Games are a powerful way to engage children as they help develop problem-solving skills. Games really help kids succeed in studies at school but the moot question is how to create irresistible games which can replace textbooks, says Caroline Julien, president of CREA, a Canadian production studio.

She said, “For the last 16 years we are matching knowledge and skills with games, not just at school but also in public spaces such as museums. Our source of inspiration is the 1993 video game MYST. This game could be a great learning tool if the players use their knowledge to solve the enigmas of the game.” She said, “James Paul Gee in his book ‘Good video games’, said “good games are learning machines.”

She said instructions book of a game is difficult to read. But the same book begin to be easier to read after playing the game because the content is associated with images, action, experience, dialogues and emotions.

