‘Move on CBI shows CM wants to hide something’

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: BJP national secretary Ram Madhav has said it is unfortunate that Chief Minister N Chandrababau Naidu has taken a decision to bar entry to the CBI in AP. “Naidu’s move shows that he has something to hide and is afraid of something,” he said.

Stating that the investigating agency has jurisdiction over all States, including Andhra Pradesh, he said it is constitutionally not a valid argument. Ram Madhav said that as a ruling party he cannot say that and it is unfortunate that Naidu is going to that extent. He said that he can continue his efforts and also keep in mind that his own government is on a sticky wicket in Andhra Pradesh.

Madhav said the Chief Minister, who was planning to save the nation, should save his government first.