Six lakh apply for 7,675 teacher posts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For just 7,675 teacher post vacancies in the State, over 6.06 lakh candidates have applied to the District Selection Committee (DSC). The deadline for submission of applications and for corrections ended on Sunday. The application process for recruitment of 7,675 AP DSC TRT cum TET recruitment began on November 1.

Officials of the education department gave the candidates a chance to correct mistakes, if any, in their applications forms. It was found that over 16,000 candidates entered wrong details and the officials sent messages to their registered phone numbers to correct them. For the first time, B Tech, BE, and BBA graduates are eligible to apply for teacher posts.