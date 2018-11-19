Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC chief Jaganmohan Reddy celebrates 300 days of yatra by planting saplings, cutting cake

Published: 19th November 2018 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 07:52 AM

YSRC chief Jaganmohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Saplings were planted and a big cake was cut by YSRC supremo Y Jaganmohan Reddy to mark the completion of his 300 days of  Praja Sankalpa Yatra at Vullibadra village in Kurupam Assembly segment on Sunday. 

The yatra, which took off from the outskirts of Parvatipuram on Sunday morning, covered several villages, including Bantuvanivalasa, Bachi Junction, Seetarampuram Junction in Parvatipuram Assembly segment. In the afternoon, Jagan entered Ullibadra village under Kurupam Assembly segment where the party activists, leaders and sympathisers made elaborate arrangements to welcome the YSRC chief. 

The 300 days of the padayatra was celebrated by planting saplings and cutting a big cake at Ullibadra village amid a huge gathering.

Several people met Jagan during the walkathon and took their grievances to the notice of the YSRC supremo. Contract teachers of the tribal welfare schools met Jagan in Parvatipuram mandal and sought his help to regularise their services. They also said that their posts were notified in the recent DSC notification. Similarly, the contract electrical employees also met Jagan. 

Sweet celebration 

Visakhapatnam: YSRC Party leaders and workers celebrated 300 days of Jagan’s padayatra here on Sunday. They garlanded the statue of former chief minister the late YS Rajasekhar Reddy at Jagadamba Junction on the occasion. Later, they cut a cake, released  balloons and distributed sweets.  

