ANANTAPUR: The police arrested two persons for cheating SBI, Kalyandurg Bypass Road branch and recovered `1.5 lakh from them. Police said that the accused Ch Lal Basha and S Nagi Reddy were arrested for cashing a fake cheque at the bank.

A person named Uday befriended one Nagi Reddy. He gave a cheque for `9.28 lakh to Reddy and offered some amount to cash the cheque. Reddy and Lal Basha cashed the cheque at the SBI and transferred `7.28 lakh to Uday.