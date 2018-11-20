AP woman weds six men, vanishes with gold

By Express News Service

KADAPA: We heard of men tying the knot several times for illegal gains, but here is a woman who married six men and fled with valuables. The cheating came to light with the arrest of Mounica (32) and two of her associates, including her father, by Khajipet police on Monday.



While investigating a case of missing woman, the police zeroed in on the three-member gang which duped six men till now.

Disclosing this to newsmen, police said Mounica of Modinipuram village in Prakasam district, married B Ramakrishna Reddy of Kommuluru in Khajipet mandal three months ago. Ramakrishna Reddy did not take any dowry. He was so impressed by Monica’s beauty that he gave money and other valuables to her family. On August 27, Mounica’s father Ananth Reddy went to Kommuluru and took his daughter home. While leaving her husband’s house, she took away 13 tolas of gold ornaments. When she did not return, Ramakrishna Reddy searched for his wife at her native village and other places. Later, he lodged a complaint with Khajipet police saying that his wife went missing.

Mydukur DSP BR Srinivasulu formed special teams to trace her.Though the special teams went to Guntur, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad, they could not find her whereabouts.

Meanwhile, the police got information about the suspicious movement of a woman in Mydukur and apprehended Mounica and her father. During investigation, it was found that she married five men earlier and decamped with gold, cash and other valuables.

“The father-daughter duo and their associate Chanti Naik used to trap rich unmarried men. After staying at the in-laws’ house for some time, Mounica would vanish with gold, cash and other valuables. The trio used to lead a luxurious life with the ill-gotten money,” Mydukur Rural CI E Kambagiri Ramudu said.

The first marriage of Mounica was to a man hailing from Markapuram in Prakasam district. Later, she married three others from Pandillapalli and Giddalur in Prakasam and Tenali in Guntur district. Ramakrishna Reddy is her fifth victim.

After vanishing from the house of Ramakrishna Reddy along with the gold ornaments, Mounica married another man hailing from Hyderabad, whom she met in Vijayawada. The marriage was held at Satyanarayana Swamy temple in Annavaram. After the marriage, the couple stayed in Visakhapatnam. Within a few days after the marriage, Mounica left the house with gold and cash, the police added.