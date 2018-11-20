Canara Bank Founder’s Day

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur main branch of Canara Bank celebrated the 113th Founder’s Day on Monday. Chief manager Lanka Ramesh and other officials Sd Salim, Chalam and Sattupati Jamina paid tributes to the founder A Subba Rao Pai.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief manager said the bank has become of the leading public sector banks in India. It employs over 57,000 staff posted across 6,300 branches.

