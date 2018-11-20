European Union forum invites AP Power Distribution Company to Indian Smart Grid meet

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a recognition to the best performance of Andhra Pradesh in the power distribution network, the European Union-Indian Smart Grid Forum (EU - ISGF) has invited the AP Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) to showcase its best practices in strengthening the distribution network during the prestigious 6th European Union (EU) Indian Smart Grid Workshop at Florence in Italy from November 19 to 22. SPDCL CMD MM Nayak will attend the prestigious workshop.

Energy Minister K Kala Venkata Rao congratulated APSPDCL and said that the power utilities have not only won around 100 prestigious national and international awards but also received a special invitation for the prestigious international summit and described it as an honour to the power sector of the State.



Principal Secretary (Energy) Ajay Jain appreciated the APSPDCL for getting the recognition and directed Nayak to brief the delegates in the conference on the significant achievements made in the power distribution sector so far.

“APSPDCL was ranked number 1 in the successful implementation of Deendayal Upadhyaya Grameen Jyoti Yojana and Integrated Power Development Scheme and the same will be briefed by Nayak at the workshop. Besides, important developments on electric vehicles, energy storage, including charging infrastructure vehicle to grid, and cost-effective renewable energy will be discussed in the workshop,” Jain said.

The Chief Minister is keen on introducing electric vehicles in all government departments and the State government has already entered a MoU with the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) for getting one lakh electric vehicles in a phased manner. APSPDCL commissioned 17,520 solar pump sets under the NTR Jalasiri programme.