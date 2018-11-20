Ganja smuggler tries to kill self in Visakhapatnam court

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: R Appala Naidu (27) attempted suicide by slashing his throat in the open court hall before Metropolitan Session Judge S Nagarjuna, here on Monday, after he and six others were convicted and sentenced to 14 years imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 1,00,000 each in a ganja smuggling case, registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The moment the verdict was announced, Appala Naidu took out a pocket knife from his shirt pocket and slashed his throat. The judge and advocates were dumbfounded by this sudden act. Drops of bloods covered portions of the court hall, as the severely injured Naidu was taken to the King George Hospital. According to KGH sources, his health condition is ‘critical’.

The judge acquitted two persons and convicted six other accused in the case. Apparently upset over the sentence awarded, Appala Naidu decided to kill himself. Two Town police station inspector GV Ramana said that Appala Naidu’s condition was critical and the latter would undergo a surgery at the KGH on Monday night.