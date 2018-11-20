Hundreds of constables in Andhra Pradesh languishing without promotions for years, says police body

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The AP Police Officers’ Association has submitted a representation to Home Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa seeking promotion of over 2,500 personnel as head constables and assistant sub inspectors.

Thousands of policemen across the State are languishing as police constables for over 25 years. Numerous requests made to the government in the past years have met with little success.

In the latest representation, the association urged the State government to promote 2,019 constables, who have served the department for 18 years, as head constables and 599 others, who gave more than 24 years to the department, as assistant sub inspectors. It said bandobast duties in Guntur and Krishna districts increased after the state bifurcation, and the services of police personnel needed acknowledgement for fulfilling their responsibilities diligently. It added there was a need for more investigation officers to be deployed in capital Amravati.

The general secretary of the association, Dalavai Subrahmanyam, said more than 3,000 constables across the State were eligible for promotion. “The police department has also asked the government for upgradation of police stations in and around the capital region and issue orders for recruitment of more personnel. Police stations from all the districts have submitted proposal to upgrade the premises,” he said.

The official further added that police in the capital region were working arduously without basic amenities, which made it all the way more imperative for the government to grant them travel allowances and provide them with more facilities. There is also a requirement to increase Armed Reserve sub inspectors and constables, he said.

Last month, during a meeting to observe the Police Commemoration Day in Vijayawada, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had said 2,500 policemen would be recruited and a policy would be formulated to provide promotions to police constables.

