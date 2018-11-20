Home States Andhra Pradesh

IYR Krishna Rao’s new book to deal with scams, Andhra Pradesh bifurcation

The books will be released by former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and former Tamil Nadu governor Konijeti Rosaiah here on November 25. 

Published: 20th November 2018 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The problems that had occurred at the time of bifurcation of Andra Pradesh and struggle of IAS officers in dealing with several issues to safeguard the interests of both the States (AP and Telangana) and dramas in the corridors of power will be disclosed in detail by former chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao in his new books titled ‘Navyandratho Na Nadaka’ in Telugu and Navyandhra My Journey (Early days in making of Sunshine State) in English. 

The books will be released by former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and former Tamil Nadu governor Konijeti Rosaiah here on November 25. 

Disclosing the details to mediapersons here on Monday, Krishna Rao said retired judge of Supreme Court Justice Jasti Chelameswar would  be guest of honour and former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar will preside over the event. Former chief secretary Ajeya Kallam and former special chief secretary M Gopala Krishna will also attend. 

Rao said he dedicated the two books to former special chief secretary (Tourism) Chandana Khan and former additional commissioner of labour Murali Sagar. “Both of them stood firm and strived for protecting the interests of Andhra Pradesh post bifurcation especially regarding Schedule X institutions and labour cess issue,” he said. 

According to Rao, his first book ‘Whose Capital Amaravati’, which was released by Pawan Kalyan, has received a good response and led to a constructive discussion. 
In his latest book, the retired bureaucrat described his experiences during the four years when he was Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) and Chief Secretary before his retirement in June 2017. “It is autobiographical in nature and I have discussed what efforts were put in to get the situation right in the State post-bifurcation, relations with the Chief Minister, efforts during cyclone Hudhud and the circumstances that led to my exit from the Brahmin Corporation,” he said. 

Major land issues, land scams and how government land was lost to private entities were discussed in a couple of chapters of the 130-page book. “NOC is a small issue and there are several other factors. Modus operandi employed in grabbing those government lands was  discussed in the book,” he explained, and adding he has discussed all those issues without violating the Official Secrecy Act.

He said a compilation of his articles in his column in an English daily - ‘This That and Everything’ (A critique on policy, politics and development) will also be released on the occasion. 

Rao, who is now a BJP leader, is confident that the party will emerge victorious in the Assembly elections in four States. Speaking on Telangana polls, he said BJP would win 75 seats and form government. “The BJP is the only alternative in Telangana as both TRS and Congress have lost their credibility,” he said. 
On the withdrawal of general consent by the AP government to the CBI, he said it would yield no benefit. “It is only for temporary sensation and is of no use,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IYR Krishna Rao Navyandratho Na Nadaka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp