IYR Krishna Rao’s new book to deal with scams, Andhra Pradesh bifurcation

HYDERABAD: The problems that had occurred at the time of bifurcation of Andra Pradesh and struggle of IAS officers in dealing with several issues to safeguard the interests of both the States (AP and Telangana) and dramas in the corridors of power will be disclosed in detail by former chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao in his new books titled ‘Navyandratho Na Nadaka’ in Telugu and Navyandhra My Journey (Early days in making of Sunshine State) in English.

The books will be released by former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and former Tamil Nadu governor Konijeti Rosaiah here on November 25.

Disclosing the details to mediapersons here on Monday, Krishna Rao said retired judge of Supreme Court Justice Jasti Chelameswar would be guest of honour and former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar will preside over the event. Former chief secretary Ajeya Kallam and former special chief secretary M Gopala Krishna will also attend.

Rao said he dedicated the two books to former special chief secretary (Tourism) Chandana Khan and former additional commissioner of labour Murali Sagar. “Both of them stood firm and strived for protecting the interests of Andhra Pradesh post bifurcation especially regarding Schedule X institutions and labour cess issue,” he said.

According to Rao, his first book ‘Whose Capital Amaravati’, which was released by Pawan Kalyan, has received a good response and led to a constructive discussion.

In his latest book, the retired bureaucrat described his experiences during the four years when he was Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) and Chief Secretary before his retirement in June 2017. “It is autobiographical in nature and I have discussed what efforts were put in to get the situation right in the State post-bifurcation, relations with the Chief Minister, efforts during cyclone Hudhud and the circumstances that led to my exit from the Brahmin Corporation,” he said.

Major land issues, land scams and how government land was lost to private entities were discussed in a couple of chapters of the 130-page book. “NOC is a small issue and there are several other factors. Modus operandi employed in grabbing those government lands was discussed in the book,” he explained, and adding he has discussed all those issues without violating the Official Secrecy Act.

He said a compilation of his articles in his column in an English daily - ‘This That and Everything’ (A critique on policy, politics and development) will also be released on the occasion.

Rao, who is now a BJP leader, is confident that the party will emerge victorious in the Assembly elections in four States. Speaking on Telangana polls, he said BJP would win 75 seats and form government. “The BJP is the only alternative in Telangana as both TRS and Congress have lost their credibility,” he said.

On the withdrawal of general consent by the AP government to the CBI, he said it would yield no benefit. “It is only for temporary sensation and is of no use,” he said.