Plan to tap cyber security in Andhra Pradesh mooted by IT Minister Nara Lokesh

A proposal for cybersecurity center for IOT was also mooted. 

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh in a public meeting at Unguturu.

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh (Photo | Twitter/Nara Lokesh)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: IT Minister Nara Lokesh has directed the officials of the IT department to prepare an action plan for facilitating the youth in the State in availing opportunities in cyber security section. Reviewing various aspects of IT sector in the State with officials on Monday, the minister said that there is an increasing demand for cybersecurity experts in the country and the opportunity should come in handy to the technocrats in the State. 

Officials were advised to study policy, financing, focus market, innovation, product service focus, cost advantage, talent, infrastructure, domestic market, and related aspects while preparing the action plan. They were asked to organise hackathons for creating awareness about cybersecurity among youth. He wanted them to set up cybersecurity centres in every district.

Pointing out at the six-level training in cybersecurity given from school-level in the US, Lokesh suggested them to arrange a similar setup in the State. He also wants introduction of cybersecurity certification courses in the State.  The minister also stressed the need of creating awareness about the same among teachers, people’s representatives and the general public. 

He proposed setting up of cybersecurity labs in schools on the lines of Atal Tinkering Labs and stressed the need for a study on incorporating cybersecurity aspects in smart cities and defense sector, competitions on the topic at the college level, special website, learning modules. 
