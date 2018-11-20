Potency test for cops in Vakapalli rape case

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The XI Additional District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Court under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, has allowed the prosecution’s petition to conduct potency test on all 13 police personnel accused in Vakapalli gangrape case.

In his order, Judge OV Nageswara Rao on Monday directed that the potency test should be conducted by the next hearing of the case, which was posted for November 30.

It may be recalled that on behalf of the petitioners, the Special Public Prosecutor filed a petition on October 30, requesting the court for directions to conduct the potency test on the accused police personnel. Further, on November 12, the Special PP argued for the direction from the court to conduct the potency test on the accused.

He also reminded the court that the crucial test was not conducted earlier during the case investigation.