AgriGold protest: Left leaders taken into preventive custody

GUNTUR: The CPI leaders on Tuesday were placed under preventive arrest as they extended solidarity with AgriGold victims’ rally on November 21. Worried over exclusion of Haailand from AgriGold assets’ list, the members of the AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association are planning to lay siege to Haailand, located at Chinakakani in Guntur district, on November 21.

The Guntur urban police placed three persons under house arrest and 15 others under preventive arrest. Notices were also served on 95 persons. President of the AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association B Chandrasekhar alleged the officials submitted a faulty report by excluding Haailand from the assets’ list of AgriGold.

He said, “Haailand was constructed with the hard earned money of 32 lakh victims and the property belongs to AgriGold company. But, now the management is playing a drama by disowning the entertainment park, to drag on the auction process of the assets of the company.”He lamented that nearly 200 victims committed suicide in the last few years. The police also placed CPI district secretary J Ajay Kumar under house arrest in Guntur.

Urban Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao said that they have clamped Section 30 of the Police Act to maintain law and order. Action will be taken against the protesters if they take out rallies and processions, and organise meetings without prior permission, he added.The official further said that there was no permission to stage a protest in front of Haailand as the matter is sub judice.

