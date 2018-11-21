Home States Andhra Pradesh

AgriGold protest: Left leaders taken into preventive custody

The Guntur urban police placed three persons under house arrest and 15 others under preventive arrest. Notices were also served on 95 persons.

Published: 21st November 2018 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The CPI leaders on Tuesday were placed under preventive arrest as they extended solidarity with AgriGold victims’ rally on November 21. Worried over exclusion of Haailand from AgriGold assets’ list, the members of the AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association are planning to lay siege to Haailand, located at Chinakakani in Guntur district, on November 21.

The Guntur urban police placed three persons under house arrest and 15 others under preventive arrest. Notices were also served on 95 persons. President of the AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association B Chandrasekhar alleged the officials submitted a faulty report by excluding Haailand from the assets’ list of AgriGold.

He said, “Haailand was constructed with the hard earned money of 32 lakh victims and the property belongs to AgriGold company. But, now the management is playing a drama by disowning the entertainment park, to drag on the auction process of the assets of the company.”He lamented that nearly 200 victims committed suicide in the last few years. The police also placed CPI district secretary J Ajay Kumar under house arrest in Guntur.

Urban Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao said that they have clamped Section 30 of the Police Act to maintain law and order. Action will be taken against the protesters if they take out rallies and processions, and organise meetings without prior permission, he added.The official  further said that there was no permission to stage a protest in front of Haailand as the matter is sub judice.

Section 30 of Police Act imposed

Guntur Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao said that Section 30 of the Police Act was imposed to maintain law and order. He warned of stern action against anyone if they took part in the protest

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AgriGold CPI leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp