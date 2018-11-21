Home States Andhra Pradesh

HC: Take steps to ban plastic in temples on lines of Sabarimala

Both the State governments should issue necessary directions to the local bodies and temples for the purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed both AP and Telangana governments to take concrete steps on the lines of those taken in Sabarimala for imposing complete ban on usage of plastic on temple premises and at all the religious places of both the States.
Time has come to take stringent measures to prevent plastic usage in temples.

Both the State governments should issue necessary directions to the local bodies and temples for the purpose. Initiate steps for implementing the laws of the Environment Protection Act and prosecute those who violate and impose huge penalties, the bench directed the governments.

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt was passing the order in the suo moto PIL based on the letter of the Principal district judge, Nalgonda which was part of the instructions of the Supreme Court orders on maintenance of temples in Telangana.

The district judge had submitted a report before the court regarding the facilities available to the pilgrims visiting various temples in the district. The bench directed the advocate generals of AP and Telangana to place their arguments and come up with comprehensive suggestions to stop the plastic menace.

